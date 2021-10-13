Make a Dog's Day: Free Virtual Classes for Every Pet Family

The Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society (Berkeley Humane) and Subaru are offering an entire day of online programming to celebrate the relationship we have with our dogs. From integrating tricks into your daily walks to build confidence and control, to the science of how to make your dog happy, and even how to take the best photos for Instagram, there’s something for everyone on Thursday, October 21st.

All courses are free and preregistration is required. To register for these live presentations, please click here.

In conjunction with Subaru Loves Pets Month and National Make a Dog’s Day, Berkeley Humane is lifting up the underdog, highlighting shelter pets, and offering a day of free classes to help dog-owners and guardians better bond with their furry companions.

Experts include Zazie Todd, PhD, pet behavior expert and award-winning author of Wag: The Science of Making Your Dog Happy; Mark Rogers, award-winning San Francisco pet photographer; Francis Metcalf, dog behavior expert and founder of the Canine Circus School in Oakland; Nancy Frensley, Berkeley Humane’s Head Trainer with over 30 years of training experience; and Carly Skonnord, Berkeley Humane’s Pet Program Manager and behavior expert.

How to Make Your Dog Happy (According to Science) 8 AM

Learn how to make your dog happier, less likely to have behavior issues, and more likely to have a great relationship with you! We will share lots of tips to improve the human-animal bond and explain the fun science that backs them up. Presented by Zazie Todd, PhD, pet behavior expert and award-winning author of Wag: The Science of Making Your Dog Happy.

Don’t Bite the Boss! Getting your pet ready for the workplace at 10 AM

Going back to your pet friendly workplace? Learn why preparation and some special training is important to make sure your dog has fun (and does not get fired)! Presented by Nancy Frensley, Berkeley Humane’s Senior Training Manager.

Integrating Training Tricks into your Daily Walks at 12 PM

Do you want to entertain the neighborhood kids? Perhaps build confidence in a shy dog? Learn to control an unruly dog? Using this new approach to create structure in your daily walks can help a wide spectrum of temperament types. Presented by Francis Metcalf, dog behavior expert and founder of the Canine Circus School in Oakland.

Pet Photography Tips and Tricks at 2 PM

Amazing pet photos on Instagram don’t just happen! Learn insider secrets from a professional including key tricks for framing, lighting, and snapping pictures with attention-getting adorableness. Your Instagram friends will be thoroughly impressed! Presented by Mark Rogers, one of the Bay Area’s most sought-after pet photographers.

How Does Your Dog Learn Best? at 4 PM

A trained dog is a happy dog because with training comes confidence, but how does your dog take in information? Dogs learn in a variety of ways, often similar ways as people! To ensure a lifetime of reinforcing positive behavior, you must first understand how your dog thinks and learns. Presented by Carly Skonnord, Berkeley Humane's Pet Program Manager.

Separation! Tips on returning to the office without your pet at 6 PM

Are you returning to the office? Schedule changes can be difficult on pets and their people. Preparing now will help you and your dog successfully adjust to a new routine. Presented by Nancy Frensley, Berkeley Humane’s Senior Training Manager.

