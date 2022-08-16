la cosecha

MAVA'S 2022 La Cosecha Grand Tasting

Saturday August 20, 4-7 pm

Join us for the 10th Annual Wine Harvest Festival!

4-7pm – Wine Tasting

Enjoy wine tasting as 14 members of the Napa/Sonoma Mexican American Vintners share their exquisite wines during the festival along with small bites, live entertainment, and a silent auction. Learn about these 14 members’ progression from childhoods spent beneath the vines to their current lives as viticulturist, farmers, winemakers, and ultimately winery owners.

Art Exposition:

  • Catrina Sculptures by Los Angeles based artist Ricardo Soltero showcasing the Folklore and beauty of Mexico

Live Performances:

  • DonGato Latin Band
  • Ballet Folklorico IRERI “Dulce Sonrisa”

Small Bites:

  • Exquisite Mexican Delicacy by Oaxacan Chef Angel Perez

Participating Wineries Include:

  • Aldina Vineyards
  • Bazan Cellars
  • Ceja Vineyards
  • Delgadillo Cellars
  • Encanto Wines
  • Herencia Del Valle
  • Honrama Cellars
  • Justicia Wines
  • Llamas Family Wines
  • Maldonado Family Vineyards
  • Mi Sueño Winery
  • Reynoso Family Vineyard
  • Rios Wine Company
  • Robledo Family Winery

We look forward to seeing you all at the 2022 “La Cosecha” Grand Tasting!

