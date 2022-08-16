MAVA'S 2022 La Cosecha Grand Tasting

Join us for the 10th Annual Wine Harvest Festival!

4-7pm – Wine Tasting

Enjoy wine tasting as 14 members of the Napa/Sonoma Mexican American Vintners share their exquisite wines during the festival along with small bites, live entertainment, and a silent auction. Learn about these 14 members’ progression from childhoods spent beneath the vines to their current lives as viticulturist, farmers, winemakers, and ultimately winery owners.

Art Exposition:

Catrina Sculptures by Los Angeles based artist Ricardo Soltero showcasing the Folklore and beauty of Mexico

Live Performances:

DonGato Latin Band

Ballet Folklorico IRERI “Dulce Sonrisa”

Small Bites:

Exquisite Mexican Delicacy by Oaxacan Chef Angel Perez

Participating Wineries Include:

Aldina Vineyards

Bazan Cellars

Ceja Vineyards

Delgadillo Cellars

Encanto Wines

Herencia Del Valle

Honrama Cellars

Justicia Wines

Llamas Family Wines

Maldonado Family Vineyards

Mi Sueño Winery

Reynoso Family Vineyard

Rios Wine Company

Robledo Family Winery

We look forward to seeing you all at the 2022 “La Cosecha” Grand Tasting!