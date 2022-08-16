MAVA'S 2022 La Cosecha Grand Tasting

Join us for the 10th Annual Wine Harvest Festival!
4-7pm – Wine Tasting
Enjoy wine tasting as 14 members of the Napa/Sonoma Mexican American Vintners share their exquisite wines during the festival along with small bites, live entertainment, and a silent auction. Learn about these 14 members’ progression from childhoods spent beneath the vines to their current lives as viticulturist, farmers, winemakers, and ultimately winery owners.
Art Exposition:
- Catrina Sculptures by Los Angeles based artist Ricardo Soltero showcasing the Folklore and beauty of Mexico
Live Performances:
- DonGato Latin Band
- Ballet Folklorico IRERI “Dulce Sonrisa”
Small Bites:
- Exquisite Mexican Delicacy by Oaxacan Chef Angel Perez
Participating Wineries Include:
- Aldina Vineyards
- Bazan Cellars
- Ceja Vineyards
- Delgadillo Cellars
- Encanto Wines
- Herencia Del Valle
- Honrama Cellars
- Justicia Wines
- Llamas Family Wines
- Maldonado Family Vineyards
- Mi Sueño Winery
- Reynoso Family Vineyard
- Rios Wine Company
- Robledo Family Winery
We look forward to seeing you all at the 2022 “La Cosecha” Grand Tasting!