The Mayfair, Cassell, and Plata Arroyo neighborhood associations are holding the First Annual Mayfair Community Toy Drive to bring joy to the children of East San Jose, one gift at a time.

Drop-off: Mayfair Community Center, 2039 Kammerer Ave., San Jose

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

If you can make a donation, drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the Mayfair Community Center and bring a smile to a child this holiday season. The Mayfair Community Center is accepting donations until Dec. 18.

The Mayfair Community Toy Drive will benefit children living in the Mayfair, Cassell, and Plata Arroyo neighborhoods in East San Jose.

Drop-off: Mayfair Community Center, 2039 Kammerer Ave., San Jose