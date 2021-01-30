Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Launches Feed the Soul

For food insecure seniors a healthy breakfast can help make the difference between hunger and good health. This February, Meals on Wheels Diablo Region is launching the Feed the Soul campaign to raise $28,000 in 28 days so they can provide 4,600 breakfasts to its most vulnerable seniors through its new Breakfast Bag Program.

MOW Diablo Region currently delivers five mid-day meals a week to seniors who are not able to prepare themselves a meal. For many of the seniors the agency serves, it is the only meal they eat all day.

Food insecurity is a major problem for seniors, who are often the hidden hungry. They are the fastest growing population in the country, and they are not visible to us because many are homebound and isolated.

The breakfast bag provides healthy food such as fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, oatmeal, string cheese, hard boiled eggs, coffee, and tea.

The breakfast bags have made a big difference to the seniors who are currently receiving them. Linda, a client in Brentwood says, “The Breakfast Bag Program has been a real lifeline for me. Receiving a breakfast bag helps me get the food I need. Now I don’t feel hungry and alone in the world.”

To learn more about Feed the Soul, please click here.