meals on wheels

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Launches Feed the Soul

The Breakfast Bag Program by Meals on Wheels Diablo Region provides seniors with healthy breakfast items.

For food insecure seniors a healthy breakfast can help make the difference between hunger and good health. This February, Meals on Wheels Diablo Region is launching the Feed the Soul campaign to raise $28,000 in 28 days so they can provide 4,600 breakfasts to its most vulnerable seniors through its new Breakfast Bag Program.

MOW Diablo Region currently delivers five mid-day meals a week to seniors who are not able to prepare themselves a meal. For many of the seniors the agency serves, it is the only meal they eat all day.

Food insecurity is a major problem for seniors, who are often the hidden hungry. They are the fastest growing population in the country, and they are not visible to us because many are homebound and isolated.

Community

project innovation Jan 8

Project Innovation 2021

project innovation 5 hours ago

Project Innovation Grant Challenge Winner: Asian Health Services

The breakfast bag provides healthy food such as fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, oatmeal, string cheese, hard boiled eggs, coffee, and tea.

The breakfast bags have made a big difference to the seniors who are currently receiving them. Linda, a client in Brentwood says, “The Breakfast Bag Program has been a real lifeline for me. Receiving a breakfast bag helps me get the food I need. Now I don’t feel hungry and alone in the world.”

To learn more about Feed the Soul, please click here.

This article tagged under:

meals on wheelsfood insecurityfood resourcesfeed the soul
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment California Live
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us