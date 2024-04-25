Meals on Wheels Events for Big Day of Giving

Meals on Wheels is participating in this year's "Big Day of Giving." They will host four live events on May 2nd.

Big Breakfast at Café Latte in the Greenhaven/Pocket area from 8:00-10:00. Café Latte is having breakfast specials along with your donation. 7600 Greenhaven Drive, Sacramento, CA 95831

Big Day of Shredding at Meals on Wheels, 7375 Park City Drive from 10:00-1:00. A shred truck will be on location for $10/box. While you are there, grab lunch with Drewski’s food truck!

Big Lunch with Drewski’s food truck. Drewski’s will have lunch specials for donors 11:00-1:00 at Meals on Wheels.

Big Happy Hour at Brick House Restaurant in Old Elk Grove. Round out the Big Day with Happy Hour donation specials from 3:00-8:00. 9027 Elk Grove Blvd Ste 100, Elk Grove, CA 95624.

Meals on Wheels by ACC’s mission is to serve nutritious meals with a friendly smile to seniors in Sacramento County. They provided 445,788 meals to more than 4,000 seniors in 2023.

