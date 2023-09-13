Susan G. Komen, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will be hosting the return of the 2023 Bay Area More Than Pink Walk at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens. Celebrate breast cancer survivors, those living with metastatic breast cancer, honor those who have passed from the disease, and raise critical funds that support research and critical support services for breast cancer patients.

WHEN: Sunday, October 1st at 9:30 AM

WHERE: San Francisco Zoo & Gardens (Sloat Blvd & Upper Great Hwy, San Francisco, CA)

To register and learn more, please click here.