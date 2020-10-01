music connects our world

Music Connects Our World

Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 7pm

Join NBC Bay Area's Marcus Washington for a virtual event that reminds us of the healing power of music in “Music Connects our World” on Saturday, October 3rd at 7pm.

Featuring highly acclaimed musicians from across the globe, jazz star Sarah McKenzie has developed a virtual video concert in collaboration with acclaimed international musicians that will premiere on Facebook and YouTube.

To RSVP, please click here.

Diablo Regional Arts Association has commissioned this concert for all to enjoy the mending power of the arts. We hope you will tune in on Facebook or YouTube for “Music Connects Our World” concert on Saturday, October 3 at 7pm.

