NBC Bay Area, AAJA-SF, and Comcast Partner to Support AAPI Freelance Journalists

The San Francisco Bay Area chapter of the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA-SF Bay Area) is partnering with Comcast and NBC Bay Area to open applications for the 2022 Rising with the Tides Fellowship. The fellowship is making its return this year, continuing its support for journalists and Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) storytelling.

AAJA-SF and Comcast partnered for the initial launch of the Rising With the Tides Storytelling Project in 2020. The project was designed to provide a platform for AAPI storytellers and support journalists faced with career and financial insecurity during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative supported nine local journalists whose stories highlighted the resiliency of AAPI communities in the Bay Area. The 2020 project fellows’ stories were published in the New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, WIRED, and NBC Bay Area.

The fellowship will support five local journalists with story grants of up to $1500 and editorial support from a full-time mentor and editor from project inception to publication. Click here to apply.

To apply, each applicant must provide a story pitch as well as a proposed budget, which will determine the size of the story grant. The application period will close on October 6, 2022. Click here to apply.

Journalists of all experience levels are encouraged to apply, especially students or freelancers who may not have access to editorial resources typically available in a newsroom. Story pitches highlighting AAPI community stories that are not covered by mainstream news and that add a nuanced perspective to some of the critical challenges that the community currently faces are encouraged.

For more information on the project and guidelines, please visit aajasf.org.