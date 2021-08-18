NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 Team Up to Clear the Shelters

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are teaming up with Bay Area animal shelters and rescue organizations to find animals forever homes during the month-long "Adopt & Donate" effort from Aug. 23 to Sept. 19, 2021.

To help individuals and communities continue to practice safe social distancing measures, this year's month-long “Adopt & Donate” initiative will feature virtual and in-person pet adoptions and make it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters and rescues.

Organizations interested in participating in Clear the Shelters should complete the online registration form here. This form is required to ensure your organization is verified and appears on the interactive map of participating shelters. There is no deadline to register.

The adoption process has changed since the start of the pandemic and is different for each organization. Shelters and rescues encourage you to call ahead, make an appointment, and fill out any adoption paperwork that needs to be completed before arriving to the shelter.

More than 40 Bay Area shelters and rescues are registered to participate and registration remains open until Sept. 19. Enter your zip code in the interactive map below to find a shelter or rescue near you.

HOW TO ADOPT & DONATE:

ONLINE: You can donate online to a participating shelter or rescue by visiting the Greater Good Charities donation site during the Clear the Shelters campaign Aug. 23-Sept. 19.

IN PERSON: Bark-and-Meow Around the Block adoption event at Berkeley Humane on Saturday, Sept. 18. The in-person adoption event will feature a mobile adoption van and vaccination clinic.

This is the seventh consecutive year that NBC and Telemundo owned stations have spearheaded the pet adoption initiative to communities nationwide. Since 2015, NBC and Telemundo owned stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has helped more than half a million pets find permanent homes.

Neel Fulton and his teammates on the Track & Field team at Palo Alto High School thought of a fun and safe way to raise funds and awareness for Clear the Shelters and Pets In Need.