NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48, and Safeway Kick-Off Annual Nourishing Neighbors Food Drive

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are teaming up with Safeway to fight hunger in the Bay Area during the annual Nourishing Neighbors Food Drive from Nov. 20 to Dec. 25, 2021.

Starting Nov. 20, anyone can visit one of the 161 participating Safeway stores to donate $10 that will go toward food items that will be donated to Bay Area Food Banks. At each store, shoppers can remove a flyer from the tear pads located at the register and make a donation. Once collected, the food will be delivered to local food banks for distribution to families in need.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Last year, the Nourishing Neighbors food drive collected over $3 million, amounting to over six million meals for individuals and families in need.

Learn more about Bay Area Food Banks and check out some highlights below:

Asian Pacific America: The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano continues to see a rise in need for services more than 18 months into the pandemic.

Asian Pacific America: Since the start of the pandemic Second Harvest of Silicon Valley has doubled its services, distributing an average of more than 11 million pounds of food every month.

A difficult year is coming to an end with a difficult holiday season and now thousands of Bay Area families need food. NBC Bay Area along with Telemundo 48 are teaming up with Safeway to help our local families. Raj Mathai spoke to Wendy Gutshall with Safeway Stores for more information.

We asked for your help and you overwhelmingly answered the call. We at NBC Bay Area thank you for stepping up and making our Nourishing Neighbors food drive a huge success. With the pandemic making the food drive even more necessary this year, we hoped to raise $2.5 million, but thanks to you we raised over $3 million.

This year even more people are relying on food banks to feed their families. NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are teaming up with Safeway to help. Cat Cvengros with Second Harvest Silicon Valley provides an update on the efforts.