Join NBC Bay Area's Mike Inouye at the 44th Annual Nikkei Matsuri Festival in San Jose's Japantown on Sunday, April 24, 10:00am-5:00pm—2022. Nikkei Matsuri Festival is back in person!

Hundreds of volunteers coordinate the Nikkei Matsuri with the goal of celebrating and honoring the Japanese American culture through food, entertainment, artisan shopping, performances and exhibits.

Bring your family and friends out to Fifth and Jackson Street in San Jose to see what’s new: San Jose BoomBox with new Japanese bands, Japanese auto show, food trucks, a fashion show and more! Don’t miss our traditional participants: San Jose Taiko, martial arts, artisan vendors and Japanese cultural exhibits. Support Japantown community organizations serving favorite foods. Join the fun at the Nikkei Matsuri following the Yu-Ai Kai Japantown Run.

When: Sunday, April 24, 10:00am-5:00pm—2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Where: Japantown San Jose

640 N. 5th St. San Jose, CA 95112

Parking: Free parking available at 70 W. Hedding

For more information: https://nikkeimatsuri.org/