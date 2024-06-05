San Francisco

Northern California Soy and Tofu Festival

Saturday, June 22nd from 11 AM to 5 PM

By Marielle Arnold

The 12th Annual Northern California Soy and Tofu Festival will take place on Saturday, June 22nd from 11 AM to 5 PM at the Event Center at St. Mary's Cathedral. The festival will feature soy and tofu vendors, audience participation games, soy and tofu samples, cooking demonstrations, live performances, and much more!

WHEN: Saturday, June 22nd from 11 AM to 5 PM

WHERE: The Event Center at St. Mary's Cathedral (1111 Gough St, San Francisco, CA)

For more information, please click here.

