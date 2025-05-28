Northern California Soy and Tofu Festival Returns to San Francisco This June

Saturday, June 14th from 11AM to 5PM

The Northern California Soy and Tofu Festival will return for its 13th year on Saturday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Event Center at St. Mary’s Cathedral in San Francisco. Located near Japantown, the festival invites the broader Bay Area community to celebrate the cultural and culinary versatility of soy and tofu through food, music, art, and family-friendly activities.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Attendees can explore artisan vendors, enjoy live performances, and participate in games and cooking workshops. The event will also feature the SOY-FUL Youth Art Contest exhibit, showcasing work from young artists across the country, as well as appearances from the festival’s popular mascot, Cutie Tofutti.

Admission is free. Proceeds will benefit the Nichi Bei Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting Japanese American community journalism through the Nichi Bei Weekly. Partial proceeds will also support the Nikkei Community Internship and Japantown Youth Leaders programs.

When: Saturday, June 14th from 11AM to 5PM

Where: The Event Center at St. Mary’s Cathedral | 1111 Gough St, San Francisco, CA 94109

For more information, please visit HERE.