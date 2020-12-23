Notre Dame High School Women of Impact Speaker Series

Building on the annual Women of Impact event that highlights the contributions and achievements of women, Notre Dame’s Women of Impact Speaker Series brings successful women together to share their insight, wisdom, experience and perspective as leaders. Through short, moderated, virtual conversations in a webinar format, men and women of all ages and backgrounds are invited to participate in these important conversations in support of Notre Dame’s mission to educate young women with the knowledge and skills they “need to know for life.”

Schedule:

January 7, 2021

WOMEN IN SPORTS

Alyssa Nakken

Coach, San Francisco Giants

Brenda Villa

Four-time Olympic medalist, USA Water Polo Women's National Team

February 4, 2021

CULTURALLY RELEVANT EDUCATION

Gloria Ladson-Billings

Pedagogical Theorist & Educator

Wanda Holland Greene

Head of School, The Hamlin School

Felicia Mensah

Associate Dean & Professor of Science Education, UNC Chapel Hill

March 4, 2021

WOMEN’S HISTORY

Dr. Betsy Griffith

Historian, Author, Vice President, National Association of Girls’ Schools

April 22, 2021

LEADERSHIP WITHOUT LIMITS

Anastasia Somoza (Tas)

Human Rights Defender, Speaker & Consultant, Broadway Consulting Producer

DeAnna Pursai

Co-Founder, Executive Director, College of Adaptive Arts

May 6, 2021

THE IMMIGRANT EXPERIENCE

Thuy Vu

Journalist, Co-Founder, Global Mentor Network, Emmy Award Winner

Gianna Nino-Tapias

Stanford Medical Student

June 10, 2021

WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS

Pamela Anderson-Brule

Founder & CEO, Anderson Brule Architects, Inc.

Helen Kane

Founder & President, Hedge Trackers, LLC

Doris Yeh

Co-founder & CEO, Mirapath