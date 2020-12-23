Notre Dame High School Women of Impact Speaker Series

Building on the annual Women of Impact event that highlights the contributions and achievements of women, Notre Dame’s Women of Impact Speaker Series brings successful women together to share their insight, wisdom, experience and perspective as leaders. Through short, moderated, virtual conversations in a webinar format, men and women of all ages and backgrounds are invited to participate in these important conversations in support of Notre Dame’s mission to educate young women with the knowledge and skills they “need to know for life.”
Registration is complimentary. To register, please click here.
Schedule:
January 7, 2021
WOMEN IN SPORTS
Alyssa Nakken
Coach, San Francisco Giants
Brenda Villa
Four-time Olympic medalist, USA Water Polo Women's National Team
February 4, 2021
CULTURALLY RELEVANT EDUCATION
Gloria Ladson-Billings
Pedagogical Theorist & Educator
Wanda Holland Greene
Head of School, The Hamlin School
Felicia Mensah
Associate Dean & Professor of Science Education, UNC Chapel Hill
March 4, 2021
WOMEN’S HISTORY
Dr. Betsy Griffith
Historian, Author, Vice President, National Association of Girls’ Schools
April 22, 2021
LEADERSHIP WITHOUT LIMITS
Anastasia Somoza (Tas)
Human Rights Defender, Speaker & Consultant, Broadway Consulting Producer
DeAnna Pursai
Co-Founder, Executive Director, College of Adaptive Arts
May 6, 2021
THE IMMIGRANT EXPERIENCE
Thuy Vu
Journalist, Co-Founder, Global Mentor Network, Emmy Award Winner
Gianna Nino-Tapias
Stanford Medical Student
June 10, 2021
WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS
Pamela Anderson-Brule
Founder & CEO, Anderson Brule Architects, Inc.
Helen Kane
Founder & President, Hedge Trackers, LLC
Doris Yeh
Co-founder & CEO, Mirapath