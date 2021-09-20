Notre Dame San Jose Women of Impact 2021

Join NBC Bay Area's Laura Garcia in recognizing Notre Dame San Jose's 2021 honorees at the Women of Impact virtual event on October 15, 2021 at noon.

Click here to register for the virtual event.

The virtual event spotlights the role women have played in history, recognizes and celebrates those making significant contributions to society and showcases the regional and global impact of developing meaningful and integrated learning programs for young women.

Read more about this year's honorees below.

Aparna Bawa

Aparna Bawa serves as chief operating officer and interim chief legal officer for Zoom where she brings expertise in building infrastructure for rapidly growing technology companies. Prior to Zoom, she was senior vice president and general counsel for Magento Commerce, the leading global provider of ecommerce software solutions. With a strong background in strategy and operations, corporate law, technology investment banking and SaaS platforms, Aparna brings a unique perspective, making critical and practical business decisions every day as she incorporates her operational experience and deep knowledge of publicly listed corporate boards. Aparna earned a BA in accounting at Marquette University and a juris doctorate from Harvard Law.

Dr. Camille Broussard ‘04 Robinson

Dr. Camille Robinson is a public health-trained pediatrician specializing in adolescent medicine and addiction medicine committed to improving the health and well-being of vulnerable youth by eradicating health disparities and health inequities. She currently staffs an adolescent and young adult medicine clinic at the Naval Medical Center in San Diego providing primary and sub-specialty care to military dependents. She also serves as an assistant professor of pediatrics at the Uniformed Services University and UC San Diego. Dr. Robinson is committed to training the next generation of pediatricians and is involved in mentoring numerous pediatric fellows, residents and medical students. She holds degrees from Howard University, UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco.