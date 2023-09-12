Notre Dame Women of Impact

Friday, October 13th from 11:30 AM to 1 PM

The Notre Dame Women of Impact Luncheon honors women for their vision, commitment, and leadership. This event highlights the important role of women in our community and helps raise funds for tuition assistance and advanced STEM programs at Notre Dame High School.

WHEN: Friday, September 13th from 11:30 AM to 1 PM

WHERE: Hotel Signia by Hilton, San Jose (170 S Market St, San Jose, CA)

For more information and to purchase tickets, please click here.

