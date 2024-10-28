Press Release: NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48, and Safeway Announce 15th Annual ‘Nourishing Neighbors' Holiday Hunger Campaign

SAN JOSE, Calif. – October 28, 2024 – NBC Bay Area / KNTV and Telemundo 48 Área de la Bahía / KSTS, in partnership with Safeway, today announced the launch of the 15th Annual Nourishing Neighbors campaign, a seasonal initiative aimed at combating food insecurity in the Bay Area. The campaign runs from Nov. 16 to Dec. 25, 2024, at 167 Safeway stores throughout the Bay Area, benefiting Bay Area Food Banks – a collaboration of six independent nonprofit food banks serving 13 Northern California counties.

During the Nourishing Neighbors campaign, Safeway and Andronico’s customers can support the cause by donating $10 through tear-pad flyers available at store registers. These funds will go directly toward purchasing essential food items, which will be distributed to local food banks to support families facing food insecurity.

“Food insecurity in the Bay Area is a real issue. The 15th Annual Nourishing Neighbors campaign demonstrates the power of community and the impact we can make together," said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. "We are grateful to Safeway, our local food bank partners, and the generous shoppers who support this cause each year. With every donation, we help families in need and move our community forward, one meal at a time.”

Last year’s Nourishing Neighbors holiday campaign raised more than $4.3 million – equivalent to over 8.6 million meals for those in need. The success of the 2023 campaign highlights the powerful impact of community collaboration in addressing critical issues like food insecurity.

“Our commitment to alleviating food insecurity and nourish our neighbors in need spans the holidays and the entire year,” said Karl Schroeder, Division President of Safeway Northern California. “As the demand for food assistance rises, Safeway is honored to partner with NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 to assist local food banks across the region. We deeply appreciate the generous contributions from our customers and associates that make this collaborative effort possible.”

“No one should have to worry about having enough to eat, yet food insecurity is at an all-time high across the Bay Area and thousands of families are turning to food banks for help," said Leslie Bacho, CEO of Second Harvest of Silicon Valley. "The Nourishing Neighbors campaign is helping to change that. We are so grateful to Safeway, NBC and Telemundo, and to everyone who can support the campaign, for making sure our neighbors can count on having their most basic need of nutritious food, during the holidays and all year long.”

About NBC Bay Area / KNTV

Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC Bay Area/KNTV is the Bay Area’s investigative station located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The mission of NBC Bay Area is to reflect the communities it serves and support its viewers through solution-based journalism that moves the community forward. The station addresses the Bay Area’s most pressing issues across all platforms, featuring the Investigative Unit and NBC Bay Area Responds. NBC Bay Area can be seen locally on Comcast 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11 as well as streaming platforms NBCBayArea.com, Peacock, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play.

About Telemundo 48 / KSTS

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Telemundo 48 / KSTS is Telemundo's local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community throughout the Bay Area. Owned by NBCUniversal, the station is committed to providing viewers with braking news and in-depth journalism with their award-winning team of reporters, offering the most up-to-date local news, weather, sports and entertainment headlines through a variety of platforms, including online at TelemundoAreadelaBahia.com and via mobile and social media channels. The station can be seen locally on Comcast 18 and 718 and over-the-air on 48. TeleXitos, the station's multicast network, offers exciting action and adventure programming in Spanish. TeleXitos can be seen locally on Comcast 194 and 1198 and over-the-air on 48.2.

About Safeway

Safeway is one of the most well-recognized grocery retail brands with a long-standing reputation for quality and service, proudly serving Northern California since 1926. Safeway is the largest buyer in Northern California of locally grown produce. Today, the company operates over 285 stores across Northern California, Nevada, and Hawaii, under four banners, including Andronico’s, Safeway, Pak N’ Save, and Vons. In 2023, the Safeway Northern California Division donated more than $40 million in food and financial support to charitable organizations in the communities it serves. Safeway Northern California is a division of Albertsons Companies.

About Bay Area Food Banks

Bay Area Food Banks is a collaboration of six independent nonprofit food banks serving 13 Northern California counties. Collectively, the food banks provide millions of nutritious meals year-round to adults, seniors, students and children affected by food insecurity through a network of food distributions and pantries, children’s programs, shelters, soup kitchens, residential programs, and other emergency food providers.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACTS

NBC Bay Area & Telemundo 48 – Liza Catalan

408-234-9540 liza.catalan@nbcuni.com

Safeway – Wendy Gutshall

925-467-3523 wendy.gutshall@safeway.com

Alameda County Community Food Bank - Michael Altfest

510-635-3663 ext. 330 maltfest@accfb.org

Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano - Jeremy Crittenden

jcrittenden@foodbankccs.org

Redwood Empire Food Bank - Rachelle Mesheau

707-523-7900 ext. 113 rmesheau@refb.org

https://refb.org

San Francisco-Marin Food Bank - Keely Hopkins Rider

415-792-8346 khopkins@sfmfoodbank.org

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley - Diane Baker Hayward

408-266-8866 ext.368 dbakerhayward@shfb.org

https://www.shfb.org/

Community Action of Napa Valley – Lisa DeRose-Hernandez

(707) 253-6100 Ext. 112 lisa.derose@can-v.org

www.canv.org