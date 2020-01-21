Now Accepting Submissions for Growing Up Asian in America

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Growing Up Asian in America (GUAA) Art, Essay and Video contest! Founded by Lance Lew of NBC Bay Area in 1995, the contest provides a unique platform for young artists to creatively explore and celebrate being both Asian or Pacific Islander and American. It remains one of the largest youth celebrations of APA Heritage Month in the nation! In celebration of this milestone, 25 students will be selected for a cash award.

To learn more, please click here.

This year’s theme is: Why I Count!

Entry Deadline: Friday, March 6, 2020

In celebration of the upcoming 2020 United States Census, we invite you to share why you think it is important to stand up and be counted in your community! The Census determines how much money our local community receives to help our hospitals, roads, and even the school you go to! It is important because it shows how big a voice we have in our government and our community benefits most when the census counts everyone. Share how you would make sure everyone’s voices are heard and why Asian American representation matters!

Use the questions below to help spark ideas. You do not have to answer any of the questions as long as your entry is about your contribution to America as an Asian or Pacific Islander.

(K-2 only) What are some changes you would make to create a better school or community?

Why is it important for people to hear what you have to say?

How would you use your unique voice to change the country?

Why is it important that Asian Americans are represented when making decisions for our community and country?

K-12 Students in the counties of Santa Clara, San Francisco, Contra Costa, Marin, Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Alameda, or San Mateo are encouraged to submit artwork, essays, and videos relating to this year's theme.

To see if you or your child are eligible to join, please click here.

Entries must be RECEIVED by Friday, March 6, 2020 or delivered in person by 5 p.m. No entries will be accepted by fax. To submit your work or learn more please visit the GUAA website.

For any questions please contact GUAA@aaci.org or 408-975-2730 x403.