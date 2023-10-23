The Oakland Dia de los Muertos is a free, outdoor festival in the Fruitvale neighborhood. The festival will include world-class live music, family-friendly games, rides, activities, traditional Latin artisans, and the beautiful altar artistic installations made to pay homage to los Muertos by community members.

The festival attracts over 100,000 people and was inducted as a "local legacy" into the U.S. Library of Congress by Congresswoman Barbara Lee. The festival will also highlight Danza Azteca, the ofrendas, and low-riders. This year's theme is Blooming Resilience.

WHEN: Sunday, October 29th from 10 AM to 5 PM

WHERE: International Ave at Fruitvale Ave, Oakland, CA

