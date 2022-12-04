oaklandside

Oaklandside Culture Makers

December 15, 2022

Oaklandside Culture Makers brings new and inspiring stories to the community on Dec. 15th. Earlier this year, the quarterly event brought in space changers in music, art, film, food, education and social justice. The end of year event will continue sharing the work of talented people who call Oakland home. Along with rich discussions from these impactful speakers, it will also feature live performances.

Guest and ticket information is coming out soon. Stay updated on the latest Oaklandslide’s announcements here.

WHEN: December 15, 2022 6:00PM

WHERE: New Parkway Theater (474 24th Street, Oakland)

