OMG Family Festival

OMG Family Festival San Jose

June 3-4, 2023

O.M.G. Entertainment will host the OMG Family Festival on Saturday, June 3rd and Sunday, June 4th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Discovery Meadow Park in San Jose. The event will feature more than 80 local vendors and businesses offering a variety of food, drinks, art, and craft vendors.

WHEN: June 3-4, 2023 at 10 AM - 4 PM

WHERE: Discovery Meadow Park, 180 Woz Way, San Jose

Click here to learn more.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

OMG Family FestivalSan JoseSouth Bayfestival
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us