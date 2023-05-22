OMG Family Festival San Jose

O.M.G. Entertainment will host the OMG Family Festival on Saturday, June 3rd and Sunday, June 4th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Discovery Meadow Park in San Jose. The event will feature more than 80 local vendors and businesses offering a variety of food, drinks, art, and craft vendors.

WHEN: June 3-4, 2023 at 10 AM - 4 PM

WHERE: Discovery Meadow Park, 180 Woz Way, San Jose

