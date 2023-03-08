The OMG Family Festival is a two day event filling the community with food, music, art, and festivities that showcase the vibrant city culture. Celebrate Spring and the Easter holiday with your friends and family in Milpitas Square on April 1st and 2nd. Over 80 vendors will be sharing their cooking and crafts with attendees at this full day event.

When: April 1st and 2nd from 10AM-5PM

Where: Milpitas Square (Barber Lane, Milpitas)

For more information, please click here.