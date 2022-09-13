Outrun Lupus 5K Run/Walk

The Lupus Foundation of Northern California is pleased to announce the 28th Anniversary of their Outrun Lupus 5K annual run and walk event to raise funds for patient-focused programs and services, as it also celebrates 44 years of service to the lupus community. The Lupus Foundation of Northern California invites community members, near and far, to sign up to run or walk, and fundraise at OutrunLupus.org and come out to enjoy a fun family-friendly event.



LFNC is also proud to announce Gloria Zavala, a lupus fighter will serve as the 2021 Outrun Lupus 5K Honoree. Gloria has

formed the team “Team Valiente”. 2022’s Outrun Lupus 5K is excited to welcome back in person runners and walkers, friends, family members, community members and exhibitors, as well as virtual participants. The Outrun Lupus 5K will award medals to top in person runners in categories divided by age group and gender, and prizes to largest and top fundraising teams.

The Outrun Lupus 5K will also feature a Mascot Contest, a friendly contest for pet owners to raise money for the 5K. The

winning pet dog will lead the walkers on Sept. 24.

When: Saturday, Sept. 24, 9:00 AM

Where: Campbell Park

E. Campbell Ave & Gilman Ave, Campbell, CA 95008

For more information visit: