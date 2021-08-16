Lupus Foundation of Northern California

Outrun Lupus 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, September 25 at 8 AM in Campbell Park

The Lupus Foundation of Northern California announced the 27th Anniversary of its Outrun Lupus 5K Hybrid annual run and walk event to raise funds for patient-focused programs and services, as it also celebrates 43 years of service to the lupus community.

The Lupus Foundation of Northern California invites community members, near and far, to sign up to run or walk, and fundraise at OutrunLupus.org and come out to enjoy a fun, family-friendly event.

LFNC is also proud to announce Ena Williams, a lupus fighter will serve as the 2021 Outrun Lupus 5K Honoree. Ena has formed the team “Team Ena.”

2021’s Outrun Lupus 5K expects to welcome over 300 runners and walkers, friends, family members, community members and exhibitors, as well as many more virtually. The Outrun Lupus 5K will award medals to top runners in categories divided by age group and gender, and prizes to the largest and top fundraising teams.

The Outrun Lupus 5K will also feature a Mascot Contest, a friendly contest for pet owners to raise money for the 5K. The winning pet dog will lead the walkers on Sept. 25.

Registration Prices:

  • In Person Runner /WalkerRegistration: $35
  • Virtual Runner /WalkerRegistration
  • Children under 12: $15

WHERE: Campbell Park, E. Campbell Ave & Gilman Ave, Campbell, CA 95008

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 25 at 8:00 AM PDT

For more information or to inquire about sponsorship, please contact Lori Day via lori@lfnc.org or at 408-954-8600.

This article tagged under:

Lupus Foundation of Northern CaliforniaLupus5koutrun lupus 5k
