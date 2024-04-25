Pacific Clinics' Hearts and Hands Spring Celebration

The Pacific Clinics Spring Celebration will help to raise critical funds for Bay Area programs supporting children and families in crisis. All funds raised at this event will aid those experiencing mental and behavioral health challenges, food insecurity, housing instability, and those in foster care. The evening will feature live music, wine, food, and much more!

WHEN: Friday, May 17th from 5:30-8:30

WHERE: Testarossa Winery (300 College Avenue, Los Gatos)

To purchase tickets, donate, and learn more, please click here.