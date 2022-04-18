Pacific Clinics Hearts & Hands Luncheon 2022

Join Pacific Clinics, NBC Bay Area, and host Mike Inouye at the Hearts & Hands Luncheon on April 22nd from 12-1pm in support of kids and families in crisis.

In the last year, Pacific Clinics has helped more than 8,000 children and their families across Santa Clara County, and 71% of the children they serve have seen a significant and measurable reduction in depression, anxiety, and suicidality because of programs that the Hearts & Hands Luncheon directly supports. However, to continue to meet the ever-increasing need, we rely on generous community members like you.

COVID-19 precautions & social distancing for the event:

This is a tented outdoor event. There will be tables of eight for more space at each table, and guests are ask to be fully vaccinated and wear a mask when not seated at their table.

Unable to attend the Hearts & Hands Luncheon this year?

