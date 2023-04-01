Pacific Clinics Hearts & Hands Luncheon

Join NBC Bay Area’s Mike Inouye at the Hearts & Hands Luncheon in support of PacificClinics and the Bay Area children and families they serve. PacificClinics has a mission to improve mental health and well-being in the community. Last year, the organization saw over 8,000 Santa Clara County children and their families impacted by programs this event supports. Purchase tickets or make a donation today.

This year’s event will benefit:

Foster Care and Adoption Services

Neuro-Developmental Services (Autism Spectrum Disorder)

Crisis Stabilization Services

Transition Age Youth Support Services

“Whatever it Takes” Fund

The luncheon also provides an opportunity to recognize community members who are changemakers and leaders in supporting and advocating for the community.

This years awardees are:

Community Hero Award: Dontae Lartigue/Razing the Bar

Community Hearts and Hands Award: Toni Welch/Addiction Prevention Services at Pacific Clinics

Community Civic Leader Award: Ujima Adult and Family Services, Inc.

When: Friday, April 28th from 11:30AM to 1:30PM

Where: Pacific Clinics Campbell Campus (251 Llewellyn Avenue)

For more information, please click here.