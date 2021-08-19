schools

Papa Murphy's Supporting Bay Area Schools by Providing Free Pizza

Local Papa Murphy’s locations will be giving every customer that donates $5 or more a free large cheese pizza. Ends Aug. 24.

From August 9-24, local Papa Murphy’s locations will be giving every customer that donates $5 or more a Free Large Cheese Pizza. Customers that make a donation can redeem their free pizza on August 25th. Donations can be made in the store or online. All donations will stay in the local communities.

Papa Murphy’s is the fifth largest pizza chain in the country and the pioneer of Take ‘N’ Bake pizza. By offering custom-made specialty pizzas with the finest quality ingredients and friendly service, Papa Murphy’s has received numerous industry awards and accolades. Papa Murphy’s doesn’t have freezers in its restaurants, just high-quality, fresh ingredients.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

For more information, please contact:

Bill Kodweis
Papa Murphy’s San Francisco Papa Murphy’s DMA President
billkodweis@sbcglobal.net

or

Traci Misquez
Papa Murphy’s, Sr. Division Marketing Manager
traci.misquez@papamurphys.com
916.213.4078

This article tagged under:

schoolsdonatepizzaPapa Murphys
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us