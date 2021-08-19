Papa Murphy's Supporting Bay Area Schools by Providing Free Pizza

From August 9-24, local Papa Murphy’s locations will be giving every customer that donates $5 or more a Free Large Cheese Pizza. Customers that make a donation can redeem their free pizza on August 25th. Donations can be made in the store or online. All donations will stay in the local communities.

Papa Murphy’s is the fifth largest pizza chain in the country and the pioneer of Take ‘N’ Bake pizza. By offering custom-made specialty pizzas with the finest quality ingredients and friendly service, Papa Murphy’s has received numerous industry awards and accolades. Papa Murphy’s doesn’t have freezers in its restaurants, just high-quality, fresh ingredients.

For more information, please contact:

Bill Kodweis

Papa Murphy’s San Francisco Papa Murphy’s DMA President

billkodweis@sbcglobal.net

or

Traci Misquez

Papa Murphy’s, Sr. Division Marketing Manager

traci.misquez@papamurphys.com

916.213.4078