Partnership for the Presidio Announces Call for Entries to Its My Park Moment Photo Contest

The Partnership for the Presidio, in collaboration with non-profit Photoville, announced a call for entries to its My Park Moment photo contest, an opportunity for anyone to submit a photo of their favorite park experience anywhere in the world. From April 14 to May 28, amateur and professional photographers alike are invited to submit images that show personal experiences in local and national parks: from a family picnic, to a walk in the Presidio, to a visit to Alcatraz or a trip to Yosemite.

Click here to submit your entry today!

A selection committee of artists, educators, and non-profit leaders will choose 400 photos to display outdoors in a dynamic, large-format show in the Presidio of San Francisco, part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, which is one of the most visited national parks in the country. The free show starts in September 2021 as a lead-up to the opening of the Presidio Tunnel Tops in Spring 2022. The show will take place at locations surrounding the future Presidio Tunnel Tops area, where visitors can see the progress on the new trails, overlooks, and play areas while enjoying the show.

The My Park Moment photo contest has several categories: Community Snapshot (Adult), Community Snapshot (Youth), and the Visual Story Award (Adult), which will award four photographers with a $2,500 cash prize for their multi-photo series. To learn more about how to submit an entry, please click here. There is no entry fee.