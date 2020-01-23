Pet of the Week – Bingo

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Bingo.

Energetic goofball Bingo is certain to make you feel like a winner. This three year old neutered male Pointer Labrador Retriever mix is a social butterfly. Bingo’s pleasures in life include long walks, nibbling on tasty dog treats and spending quality time with his favorite humans. He’s a big boy with lots of energy to burn and would do best in an active adult only home. Bingo can be picky about his doggie friends, so it will be important for Bingo to do a meet & greet with any resident dogs to determine compatibility. Ready to shout “Bingo!” and win the best prize of all: a fun-loving loyal canine companion? Ask for Bingo ID# A871789.

WHEN: Weekdays 11AM-7PM, Weekends 11AM-6PM

WHERE: 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame

