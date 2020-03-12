clear the shelters

Pet of the Week – Chase

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Chase.

Black and white tuxedo cat Chase is already dressed to the nines and ready to come home with you.  This debonair four year old neutered male feline is a looker for sure and his affectionate purrsonality is likely to steal your heart forever.  Chase is calm, cool and collected, but he does have a playful side. Mostly he just wants to unwind with his favorite people and watch Downtown Abbey.  Looking for a suave gentleman cat with exemplary manners? Ask for Chase ID# A592428

For more information, click here. 

Community

Cancelled Mar 10

CANCELLED: 53rd Annual Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival

fundraiser Mar 10

East Bay SPCA’s Growl, Meow & Wine

WHEN: Weekdays 11AM-7PM, Weekends 11AM-6PM

WHERE: 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame

This article tagged under:

clear the sheltersSPCAadopt
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us