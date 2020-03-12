Pet of the Week – Chase

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Chase.

Black and white tuxedo cat Chase is already dressed to the nines and ready to come home with you. This debonair four year old neutered male feline is a looker for sure and his affectionate purrsonality is likely to steal your heart forever. Chase is calm, cool and collected, but he does have a playful side. Mostly he just wants to unwind with his favorite people and watch Downtown Abbey. Looking for a suave gentleman cat with exemplary manners? Ask for Chase ID# A592428

WHEN: Weekdays 11AM-7PM, Weekends 11AM-6PM

WHERE: 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame