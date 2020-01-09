Pet of the Week – Elf

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Elf.

Elf has a face that could launch a thousand vehicles to the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA, all eager to adopt him. So what are you waiting for? Elf is a neutered male four year old Bulldog and Pit Bull mix. He’s jolly, he’s affectionate, he’s sweet, he loves belly rubs….seriously…what are you waiting for? Get in your car now and come meet this love bug! Elf is full of personality and energy. He enjoys walks, treats, and snuggles. Elf has charisma, good manners and a jovial demeanor. In short, he’s the perfect dog. Seeking a canine charmer to put some pep in your step? Ask for Elf ID# A870625.

For more information, click here.

WHEN: Weekdays 11AM-7PM, Weekends 11AM-6PM

WHERE: 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame

