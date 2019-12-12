Pet of the Week – Jax

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Jax.

Winter is almost upon us, and with those chilly dark nights, it’s time to think about adding layers of warmth. Instead of a blanket, how about a sweet dog to snuggle up with to keep the chills at bay? And we have the perfect cuddle bug dog for you. Meet Jax, a three year old neutered male Bulldog & Boxer mix. This handsome dog is well-mannered and affectionate. Jax can be dog selective, but who isn’t picky about the company they keep? He would do best in a home with no small animals or children. Jax’s hobbies include taking long walks and nibbling on tasty treats. Looking to add a lovable pet to your life? Ask for Jax ID# A851585.

WHEN: Weekdays 11AM-7PM, Weekends 11AM-6PM



WHERE: 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame

