SPCA

Pet of the Week – Kilo

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Kilo.

What’s more classic than a Little Black Dress? A little black cat of course! Meet Kilo, a 10-month old pure black neutered male cat. Kilo may seem shy at first, but he’s really just accessing the situation. Once he’s comfortable, he blossoms into a gregarious and social butterfly. Kilo not only likes humans, but he enjoys the company of other felines. And Kilo’s adoption fees are waived through the end of the year, so now is the purrfect time to add a mini panther to your home. Looking for a classic that will never go out of style? Ask for Kilo ID# A869586.

For more information, click here.

