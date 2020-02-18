Pet of the Week – Lucy

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Lucy.

Delightful, charming, and sweet are just a few words to describe Lucy. She’s always seeking a pet or requesting to snuggle on someone’s lap. This endearing cuddle ball is a ten-year old spayed female domestic short haired cat with one main mission: to show as much affection and love to her owner as she can. Lucy is a cat that will always follow you and remain by your side during happy times and sad times. She is truly a warm-hearted cat with the kindest personality, except when it comes to other animals. Lucy needs to be the only animal in a household, but with all the love she has to give, she’s all you will need. Awaiting a loving cat that will stand by your side and comfort you with endless purrs? As part of our Senior Sweetheart promotion, Lucy’s adoptions fees are waived during the month of February. Ask for Lucy ID# A481378.

WHEN: Weekdays 11AM-7PM, Weekends 11AM-6PM

WHERE: 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame