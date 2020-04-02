clear the shelters

Pet of the Week – Max

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Max.

And in this corner weighing forty-seven pounds and full of energy we have Max the Pit Bull! This eleven month old neutered male pup loves to play and is looking for a new home that will keep him occupied with lots of entertaining activities. Max is still quite young and working on his manners. Anyone interested in adopting this energetic dog is required to take him to basic obedience classes. Max is so eager to learn and please, he’s sure to be the top student in any behavior class. Seeking to add a fun-loving and spirited dog to your life? Call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Max ID# A868515.

