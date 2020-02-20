SPCA

Pet of the Week – Melody

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Melody.

We know dogs.  So trust us when we say Melody is just about the cutest dog in the entire world.  This one year old spayed female Terrier mix may have a squee inducing adorable face, but she’s more than just a bundle of cuteness.  Melody is a champion lap dog with a stunning chocolate brown coat. She wants nothing more than a lap (and home) to call her own. Melody is affectionate and has good leash manners, but she would prefer to be the only dog in a household. However, this little cutie pie is all the dog you’ll ever need.  Melody will spoil you with devoted adoration. Looking for a charming canine to keep you company? Ask for Melody ID# A869092. 

For more information, click here. 

WHEN: Weekdays 11AM-7PM, Weekends 11AM-6PM

WHERE: 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame

