Pet of the Week — Nicholas

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA Pet of the Week is Nicholas.

Tiny tot Nicholas is a friendly and playful rabbit.  He’s the ideal pet for someone seeking a quiet animal companion.  No barking or late-night meowing from this neutered male adult rabbit.  When meeting new people, Nicholas can at first be reticent, but he warms up quickly.  Looking for a new sociable buddy? Ask for Nicholas ID# A872629. 

