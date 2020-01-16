Pet of the Week — Nicholas

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA Pet of the Week is Nicholas.

Tiny tot Nicholas is a friendly and playful rabbit. He’s the ideal pet for someone seeking a quiet animal companion. No barking or late-night meowing from this neutered male adult rabbit. When meeting new people, Nicholas can at first be reticent, but he warms up quickly. Looking for a new sociable buddy? Ask for Nicholas ID# A872629.

For more information, click here.

WHEN: Weekdays 11AM-7PM, weekends 11AM-6PM

WHERE: 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame

