Pet of the Week – Penny

Happy New Year! The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Penny.

You know how irritating it is when you need a penny, but can never find one? Well, in the case of Penny the Brown Tabby, you’ll never have to worry about not having a penny when you need one. This spayed female five year old cat is loyal to the core. Penny starts off reticent, but once she feels comfortable, you’ll have a new best friend for life. She’s loving, attentive and steadfast…..what more could you possibly want in a feline soul mate? Penny loves humans, but dogs or other cats, not so much. And she would do best in an adult only home. Are you looking for some extra luck to grace your life in 2020? Then remember “find a penny, pick it up and all day long you’ll have good luck.” Stop by the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA for your very own lucky Penny. Ask for Penny ID# A862580.

WHEN: Weekdays 11AM-7PM, Weekends 11AM-6PM

WHERE: 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame