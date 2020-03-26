clear the shelters

Pet of the Week – Tilapia

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Tilapia.

Tilapia has been waiting to be adopted for almost three years now. Tilapia is not only independent, playful and gorgeous, she’s also supremely intelligent. She’s the type of cat who would have graduated with honors from Cambridge University and speak five languages. Tilapia is a four year old spayed female brown tabby with an adorable white spot on her nose and piercing green eyes. She’s an expert hunter of toys, especially catnip toy mice. Tilapia is seeking a home with adults only and with people who understand that she’s the type of cat who will want affection on her own terms. She’s picky about the company she keeps and that includes no other cats or children. But once Tilapia decides she likes someone, she gives her entire heart to that person. Seeking an intelligent, independent and discerning cat who will only have eyes for you? Ask for Tilapia ID# A828649.

For more information, click here.

Community

Greyhound 22 hours ago

Adopt a Greyhound

food delivery 23 hours ago

The Health Trust Meals on Wheels

WHEN: At this time, the shelter is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call 650-340-7022 for more information.

WHERE: 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame

This article tagged under:

clear the sheltersadopt
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us