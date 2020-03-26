Pet of the Week – Tilapia

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Tilapia.

Tilapia has been waiting to be adopted for almost three years now. Tilapia is not only independent, playful and gorgeous, she’s also supremely intelligent. She’s the type of cat who would have graduated with honors from Cambridge University and speak five languages. Tilapia is a four year old spayed female brown tabby with an adorable white spot on her nose and piercing green eyes. She’s an expert hunter of toys, especially catnip toy mice. Tilapia is seeking a home with adults only and with people who understand that she’s the type of cat who will want affection on her own terms. She’s picky about the company she keeps and that includes no other cats or children. But once Tilapia decides she likes someone, she gives her entire heart to that person. Seeking an intelligent, independent and discerning cat who will only have eyes for you? Ask for Tilapia ID# A828649.

For more information, click here.

WHEN: At this time, the shelter is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call 650-340-7022 for more information.

WHERE: 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame