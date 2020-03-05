SPCA

Pet of the Week – Wally

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’ Pet of the Week is Wally.

Wally has been waiting at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA for more than a year to be adopted. This eight year old neutered male Pit Bull is a Cuddle Bug with a capital C and capital B. Wally knows how to enjoy life, and he’s looking for someone who appreciates the finer things in life like nibbling on a Nylabone. Despite his age, Wally still has boundless verve.  He’s a strong boy who will do best with someone who has the time to devote to continuing his behavior training. Wally is eager to learn and eager to please, especially if you provide him some snuggle time and scrumptious dog treats. Looking for a sweet-natured dog who has lots of love to give? Ask for Wally ID# A857799.

For more information, click here. 

WHEN: Weekdays 11AM-7PM, Weekends 11AM-6PM

WHERE: 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame

