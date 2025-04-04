Petaluma Museum Exhibit Highlights Chinese American History

Thursday, April 17, 2025

The Petaluma Historical Library & Museum invites the community to experience “Petaluma’s Chinatown Unearthed,” a powerful new exhibit opening April 17 that sheds light on the rich but often overlooked contributions of early Chinese immigrants in the region.

Running through June 8, the exhibit explores the untold stories of Petaluma’s historic Chinatown and the Chinese pioneers who helped shape the local economy, community, and culture. Through historical artifacts, archival photos, and personal stories, visitors can gain a deeper understanding of how these early immigrants persevered despite exclusionary laws and social barriers.

The exhibit’s launch coincides with a broader community effort to recognize this important part of local history, including the renaming of Center Park in downtown Petaluma. Special programming is planned throughout the exhibit’s run, including a featured event on April 27.

The Petaluma Historical Library & Museum is located in downtown Petaluma and is open to the public Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

