Petaluma's 39th Annual Butter & Egg Days Parade and Festival

The city of Petaluma will present its 39th Annual Butter & Egg Days Parade this year after a 2-year hiatus. This parade celebrates all things Petaluma. The 2022 theme “Community – The Heart of Petaluma!” recognizes the importance of our outstanding, engaged nonprofits, businesses, and volunteers with huge giving hearts that fuel our community spirit. It’s what makes Petaluma such a special place to live. The parade has over 100 units with approximately 3,000 participants and 200 volunteers.

The Butter & Egg Days Festival is a feast for the entire family offering a wide variety of festival foods, crafts, arts, two large “kid areas” and so much more all spread over four city blocks. The strength of Petaluma’s giving culture is well documented and the city will celebrate the generosity and compassion of those that make up the very fabric of its community.

When: Saturday, April 23rd, 10-5pm, Parade at noon

Where: Downtown Petaluma

For more information visit petalumadowntown.com/butter-eggs-parade.html