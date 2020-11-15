pet food giveaway

Petsgiving at San Jose Animal Care Center

A drive-through pet food giveaway on Saturday, November 21 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

The City of San Jose Animal Care Center is partnering with Pet Food Express to supply approximately 5,000 pounds of premium pet food.

Pet owners struggling to feed their pets during the pandemic can drive through the City of San Jose Animal Care Center to receive free pet food on Saturday, November 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Patrons can drive through the front parking lot at the San Jose Animal Care Center where volunteers wearing PPE will load the food in their car to maintain a safe distance.

WHEN: Saturday, November, 21 from 10:00am -1:00pm

WHERE: San Jose Animal Care Center, 2750 Monterey Road, San Jose,  95111

Pet Food Express partners with San Jose Animal Care Center to provide 5,000 pounds of premium pet food to pet owners struggling to buy pet food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This article tagged under:

pet food giveawaypet food expresspetsgivingsan jose animal care center
