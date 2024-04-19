Join Berkeley Humane for the 10th Anniversary of Pints for Paws. This dog-friendly craft beer festival has been voted the Best Fundraising Event in the East Bay for several years running, and all funds raised support the medical and behavioral needs of shelter dogs and cats. Admission includes a commemorative Belgian-style glass, unlimited tastings from over 30 unique craft breweries, artesian ciders, boutique wineries, Tito's vodka, and other beverages while enjoying live music and a friendly neighborhood vibe.

Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of the East Bay community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond. Pints for Paws sells out every year, so purchase your tickets now!

To learn more or purchase tickets, please click here.

WHEN: Saturday, June 1st from 2 to 5 PM

WHERE: Berkeley Humane (2700 Ninth St, Berkeley, CA)