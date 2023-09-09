The 15th Annual Pledge to Humanity Gala will be held on Saturday, September 30th at 6 PM. Pledge to Humanity empowers our youngest generations to volunteer in efforts that improve the quality of life for children, families, and seniors through local and global initiatives.

WHEN: Saturday, September 30th at 6 PM

WHERE: Round Hill Country Club (3169 Roundhill Rd, Alamo, CA)

For more information and to purchase tickets, please click here