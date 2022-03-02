Presidio Trust Public Board of Directors Meeting

The Presidio Trust Board of Directors will hold a public board meeting online. The meeting will include a park update and a presentation about transportation in the Presidio. The public is invited to offer comment.

The meeting will be held online via Zoom. Guests must register in advance by clicking here. After registration, a confirmation with the link to the meeting will be sent via email.

Meeting Agenda:

Board Chair Report

CEO Report

Thank you to Laura Joss, Departing Superintendent of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area

Transportation in the Presidio: a preview of the long-range vision for transportation in the Presidio, as well as current challenges and opportunities

Public Comment: we invite public comment on matters within the Presidio Trust’s jurisdiction

If you would like to request assistance for the hearing impaired, please contact Janeen Jackson (jjackson@presidiotrust.gov) by March 14, 2022.

