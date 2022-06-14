Presidio Tunnel Tops Opening Day

Presidio Tunnel Tops, the most anticipated visitor attraction ever planned for the Presidio of San Francisco, opens Sunday July 17! Come explore the park and enjoy free family-friendly events and activities on opening day and throughout the whole season, July through October.

Opening Day Activities include food trucks, DIY picnics, music and dance, art, NPS Ranger talk at the Campfire Circle and more! Kids of all ages will love the new 2-acre Outpost play area, with all natural features made of stone, wood, sand, and water! Explore the new indoor Field Station and outdoor activity centers, take in the views, paths, gardens, lawns and all the new park destination has to offer.

Opening Day Performances curated by the Presidio Activator Council, Presidio Community Experts, Hip Hop for Change, and World Arts West, feature:

Community Stage Hostess and Emcee Ryan Nicole

Afro-Latin Dance by The CaliDance

Cuban and Salsa music by Rumbache

Beats by DJ Unlearn the World and DJ Saurus

Drum and dance processions by Fogo Na Roupa

Bi-lingual poetry readings by Forced2Fly

B-Boy Dance by Oakland Originalz

NPS Park Rangers Campfire Talk, 4pm-4:30pm

Ruth Asawa School of the Arts Choir

Art! On opening day, artist, social justice activist and Presidio Activator Favianna Rodriguez unveils a temporary mural installation—Ancestral Futurism—honoring the diversity and interconnectedness of the people, flora, and fauna that have lived in this ecosystem for centuries. The murals are located outdoors on the ground near the Visitor Center and the Outpost nature play area. Additionally, a banner with a welcome message in Ramaytush is on display at Presidio Plaza outside the Transit Center.

Check our website for updates to weekend activities during the Sunday Afternoon series every first Sunday of the month from 1pm – 4pm and come enjoy your national park!

When:

Opening Day Activities: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 10am – 6pm

Sunday, July 17, 2022, 10am – 6pm Presidio Pop Up (mobile food): Daily, year-round

Daily, year-round Outpost Nature Play Area : 9:30am-6pm daily (closes at 4:30pm Nov. thru March)

: 9:30am-6pm daily (closes at 4:30pm Nov. thru March) Field Station : Wed-Fri 11am-4pm, Sat-Sun 10am-5pm (Closed Mon & Tues)

: Wed-Fri 11am-4pm, Sat-Sun 10am-5pm (Closed Mon & Tues) Presidio Visitor Center: 10am-5pm daily

Where: Start at Presidio Visitor Center, 210 Lincoln Blvd., San Francisco, CA 94129

Who: Partnership for the Presidio (Presidio Trust, NPS and Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy)

Link: presidiotunneltops.org

Cost: Free entry

Media Contacts: presidiotunneltops@njfpr.com

lpetrie@presidiotrust.gov