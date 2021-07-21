Press Release: NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 Kick off 2020 Olympic Games Coverage Live From Tokyo

San Jose, CA – (July 21, 2021) – NBC Bay Area / KNTV and Telemundo 48 / KSTS have kicked off their coverage of of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad live from Tokyo, Japan. NBC Bay Area anchor Raj Mathai and Telemundo 48’s sports anchor Carlos Yustis will deliver captivating stories and unforgettable moments of the Tokyo Olympics to Bay Area viewers in both English and in Spanish.

This will be Mathai’s sixth time covering the Olympics. He has reported on-location from the Olympics in London, Vancouver, Turin, Athens and Salt Lake City. Yustis is in Tokyo on his third Olympics assignment having covered the Olympics in London and Rio de Janiero.

“The Olympics represent unity and the incredible stories of persistence and resilience of the athletes participating, especially the nearly 90 athletes with Bay Area ties,” said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. “We look forward to capturing the emotion and dramatic moments of the Tokyo Olympics across our multiple platforms in both languages.”

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 will mark the opening and closing of the Tokyo Olympics with community celebrations at San Francisco’s historic Japantown Peace Plaza. The opening ceremony event in partnership with the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California (JCCCNC) will be on Friday July 23 from 1:30 to 5 p.m. The event will be open to the public and will feature Olympians, Jiten Daiko performances and arts and crafts for the family. The community can also join via livestream on nbcbayarea.com.

The closing ceremony event will take place during the Nihonmachi Street Fair on Sunday August 8 and will include live music throughout the day and two Odori dance programs at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. There will be ten participatory folk dances that will be led by dance instructors and accompanied by Jiten Daiko and Ensohza Band. To learn more about community events visit nbcbayarea.com/community.

NBC Bay Area’s Tokyo Olympics coverage highlights include:

NBC Bay Area will kick off its on-air coverage with a locally produced two-part special From the Bay Area to Tokyo airing on Thursday July 22 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. The shows will profile some of the extraordinary athletes emerging from the Bay Area to compete in Tokyo. Elite athletes and coaches including Ryan Murphy, Coach Steve Kerr, Maggie Steffens and Kate Courtney share their stories of excitement, commitment and inspiration.

airing on Thursday July 22 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. The shows will profile some of the extraordinary athletes emerging from the Bay Area to compete in Tokyo. Elite athletes and coaches including Ryan Murphy, Coach Steve Kerr, Maggie Steffens and Kate Courtney share their stories of excitement, commitment and inspiration. The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony will air in primetime on Friday, July 23 at 5 p.m. on NBC Bay Area.

The Olympic Zone , a 30-minute show hosted by California Live correspondents Malou Nubla and Ross Thomas highlighting local athletes, will air Monday to Saturday at 4:30 p.m. for the duration of the games.

, a 30-minute show hosted by California Live correspondents Malou Nubla and Ross Thomas highlighting local athletes, will air Monday to Saturday at 4:30 p.m. for the duration of the games. NBC Bay Area’s newscasts during the Olympics will air weekdays starting with Today in Bay from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. followed by the NBC Bay Area News at 3 p.m., NBC Bay Area News at 4 p.m., and NBC Bay Area News at 11 p.m.

Telemundo 48’s coverage highlights:

A 30-minute Olympics special to kick off on-air coverage, Tokyo 2020 El Camino Dorado, Wednesday July 21 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday July 21 at 7 p.m. The station will air a nightly 5-minute show Hoy en Tokio hosted by Yustis and Telemundo 48 sports anchor Carlos Ramirez after the stations’ 11:00 p.m. newscast, weeknights at 11:30 p.m. recapping the days biggest stories from the Tokyo Olympics. The show will also be available on telemundoareadelabahia.com.

hosted by Yustis and Telemundo 48 sports anchor Carlos Ramirez after the stations’ 11:00 p.m. newscast, weeknights at 11:30 p.m. recapping the days biggest stories from the Tokyo Olympics. The show will also be available on telemundoareadelabahia.com. Telemundo 48’s newscasts will air at a regular schedule during the Olympics, weekdays starting with Noticiero Telemundo 48 al Mediodia at 12 p.m., followed by Noticiero Telemundo 48 at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m.

In addition, both stations produce around-the-clock content on their digital platforms. For the latest news from Tokyo in English visit nbcbayarea.com/olympics. To access the information in Spanish visit telemundoareadelabahia.com/juegosolimpicos.

Nationally, NBCUniversal will present an unprecedented 7,000 hours of exclusive coverage across its broadcast and cable networks, and multiple digital platforms, serving English and Spanish-language viewers beginning Friday, July 23 for the Opening Ceremony through Sunday, August 8 for the Closing Ceremony.

Follow @NBCBayArea, @telemundo48, @rajmathai, @CarlosYustisTV for exclusive digital content on all social media platforms.

