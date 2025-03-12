Press Release: NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48's Local Grants Program Returns to Provide More Than $227,000 to Nonprofits In 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif. – (March 11, 2025) – NBC Bay Area / KNTV, Telemundo 48 / KSTS and Comcast NBCUniversal today announced the return of the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants for its eighth consecutive year in 2025. The competitive grant challenge will award $227,272 in unrestricted funds to eligible organizations that serve or are based in Northern California.

Eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits can access more information and apply for NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants at localimpactgrants.com and the Spanish-language site becasdeimpactolocal.com today, Tuesday, March 11, through April 11. The grant categories are youth education and empowerment, next generation storytellers, and community engagement. The grant winners will be announced later this year.

Organizations interested in learning more about this year’s grant program can register here to join an informational session on March 18 at 10 a.m. PT

“As we introduce the 2025 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants, we reaffirm our commitment to Northern California and its nonprofits,” said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. “These grants empower organizations leading educational and civic initiatives in our region. We aim to support organizations that nurture the next generation of leaders and storytellers and their commitment to moving the Bay Area forward. Our partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal highlights our dedication to fostering environments where innovation and unity thrive.”

Key grant eligibility requirements:

· 501(c)(3) nonprofit’s headquarters and/or the program for which the organization is applying must be located in a participating market;

· Entity must service the market they operate from;

· Organization’s total expenses must be between $100,000 and $1,000,000; and

· Nonprofit must help to resolve everyday community issues in any of the three grant categories.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant categories include:

1. Youth Education & Empowerment: In-school and community-based programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.

2. Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that develop pathways for emerging talent and youth voices to explore careers in communications, arts, news, sports and entertainment

3. Community Engagement: Programs that help foster community unity by enabling individuals to engage with and volunteer in their regions.

The 2025 NBCU Local Impact Grants will deliver a total of $2.5 million in unrestricted funds across the 11 U.S. markets served by NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations. Founded in 2018, NBCUniversal’s grant program has provided $18.5 million to 546 organizations, including the 76 nonprofits awarded $2.5 million last year.

The NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ markets are New York (WNBC, WNJU), Los Angeles (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), Boston (WBTS, WNEU), San Francisco (KNTV, KSTS), Miami (WTVJ, WSCV), San Diego (KNSD, KUAN) and Hartford, Conn. (WVIT, WRDM).

About NBC Bay Area / KNTV

Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC Bay Area/KNTV is the Bay Area’s investigative station located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The mission of NBC Bay Area is to reflect the communities it serves and support its viewers through solution-based journalism that moves the community forward. The station addresses the Bay Area’s most pressing issues across all platforms, featuring the Investigative Unit and NBC Bay Area Responds. NBC Bay Area can be seen locally on Comcast 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11 as well as streaming platforms NBCBayArea.com, Peacock, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play.

About Telemundo 48 / KSTS

Telemundo 48 / KSTS is Telemundo’s local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community throughout the Bay Area. Owned by NBCUniversal, the station is committed to providing viewers with breaking news and in-depth journalism with their award-winning team of reporters, offering the most up-to-date local news, weather, sports, and entertainment headlines through a variety of platforms, including online at TelemundoAreadelaBahia.com and via mobile and social media channels. The station can be seen locally on Comcast 18 and 718 and over-the-air on 48. TeleXitos, the station’s multicast network, offers exciting action and adventure programming in Spanish. TeleXitos can be seen locally on Comcast 194 and 1198 and over-the-air on 48.2.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT

Liza Catalan

NBC Bay Area

liza.catalan@nbcuni.com